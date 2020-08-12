MIAMI – Miami International Airport (MIA) has begun August with three new air services. The operations are part of the resumed international schedules of Volaris (Y4), Air Europa (UX) and SWISS (LX).

At MIA, 13 airlines already welcomed back or never stopped flying since the pandemic apart from the aforementioned. These include US carriers American Airlines (AA), Delta Air Lines (DL), Frontier Airlines (F9) and United Airlines (UA).

Foreign carriers such as Aeromexico (AM), British Airways (BA), Caribbean Airlines (BW), Eastern Airlines (2D), Iberia (IB), LATAM Airlines (L), Lufthansa (LH), TAP Air Portugal (TP) and Turkish Airlines (TK) have been also flying since before August.

A Hat Trick for MIA

To A destination close to MIA, Y4 operated again its Guadalajara services with two weekly flights on August 2.

Then, on August 3 and 4, respectively, UX resumed its weekly service from Madrid and LX did the same with two weekly flights from Zurich.

Volaris operates at Terminal S – South at MIA. Some flights labeled as Volaris are codeshare flights operated by other airlines.

Further Schedule Restarts at MIA

Apart from these routes and carriers, MIA said that it expected the return of more flights in the coming months. However, these upcoming restarts would the lifting of international travel restrictions.

Furthermore, current schedules and future resumptions are subject to government travel restrictions, the airport reminded in its statement.

So far, MIA has reported over 28,000 daily passengers for the month of July. The numbers show an up compared to less than 6,000 daily travelers recorded in April.

Miami International Aiport is thus seeing a light rebound in its flight demand. We will see if this trend continues.