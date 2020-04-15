MIA Receives US$207m CARES Act Grant

MIAMI – Miami International Airport has been awarded US$207m in funding from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program – making MIA the largest grant recipient among all airports in Florida.

MIA authorities intend to use the grant to support the airport’s efforts to facilitate essential travel and trade in preparation to resume full operations as it is one of America’s leading passenger and cargo hubs.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said, “We are extremely pleased with the $207 million in relief funding for MIA. I appreciate the federal government for recognizing MIA’s critical role as the busiest international gateway in Florida and the third busiest in the nation.”

The Mayor added, “This aid will certainly help our County’s largest economic engine, which supports one out of every five jobs locally, make a speedier return to normal operations after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic subside.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and supplemental discretionary grants already planned for the current fiscal year.

Additionally, the Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.

The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO said, “The CARES Act funding, coupled with the financial relief plan approved by the Board of County Commissioners this month for our airport business partners, provides much-needed support for MIA to continue serving as the leading economic engine for our community.”

Sola concluded, “As we maintain our passenger and cargo operations and prepare for travel demand to return, these monies will aid us in developing new protocols and facility renovations designed to enhance the travel experience and improve employee safety.”