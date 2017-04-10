MIA Ranked Among Top 10 Best-Run Airports In America

MIAMI – Miami International Airport ranked as the seventh best-run airport in America out of 89 included in a first-ever study conducted by American City Business Journals (ACBJ). MIA was also the highest-ranking Florida airport in the report.

“MIA’s high ranking in the ACBJ study is another example of why our airport is the top economic engine in Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “Congratulations to the entire MIA team for running one of the most efficient airports in America.”

According to the ACBJ, the analysis draws from U.S. Department of Transportation statistics, with supporting research from ACBJ’s, 43 newsrooms, and analysis provided by faculty at Wake Forest University’s School of Business.

The study ranked 89 airports across America based on the following 10 criteria and growth rates in the last five years: operating efficiency, enplanements per employee, revenue per employee, operating income per employee; revenue growth, non-aeronautical revenue growth, operating income growth, enplanement growth; debt volume, and debt growth.

“We are extremely proud to rank within the top 10 percent of U.S. airports because of our growth and operational efficiency,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio T. González. “Rather than taking for granted our position as one of America’s busiest airports for passenger and cargo traffic, I’ve made it my highest priority in the last four years to diversify MIA’s route network, cargo operations, and non-aeronautical revenue streams. I think the ACBJ power ranking is further proof that our efforts are achieving the results we’re aiming for.”