MIAMI – Early Monday, Miami International Airport (MIA) announced it has received accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Program. In doing so, MIA becomes the second airport in the US and the first in the state of Florida to receive accreditation under this new initiative.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, airports are racing to unveil enhanced cleanliness measures in an attempt to ease traveler concerns. Airports that receive ACI Airport Health accreditation have successfully implemented best practices and proper hygiene measures, as directed by the program.

MIA announces ACI Heath Accreditation.

MIA Cleanliness Procedures

MIA, which processed nearly 46 million passengers in 2019, has been taking all the right steps in the fight against COVID-19. The airport consistently sanitizes high-touchpoint locations such as kiosks and was one of the first to install plexiglass shields at customer-facing counters. The airport has taken additional measures that include but not limited to:

Requiring all passengers, visitors, and staff to wear approved facial coverings, in tandem with Dade County regulations

Adding additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the airport

Meeting or exceeding CDC guidelines on hand sanitizer station replenishment

Reducing dining and retail locations to 50% capacity.

“From the onset of the pandemic, our highest priority at MIA has been to exceed industry best practices and implement every measure possible to protect the wellbeing of our customers and employees,” said MIA CEO Lester Sola.

Cleanliness processes at MIA.

ACI Accreditation Standards

The ACI assess airports in many different areas as part of their accreditation standards. These areas of assessment include:

Cleaning and disinfection

Physical distancing (where feasable)

Staff Protection

Phyical Layout

Passenger Communications

Passenger Facilities

As many airports have implemented similar procedures to MIA, enforcing new standards pose a difficult challenge. Mask guidelines are an issue for some passengers, and enforcing social distancing has proven tough. However, ACI accreditation takes promised procedures a step forward, proving an airport such as MIA can consistently implement best practices.