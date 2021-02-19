MIAMI – Issues at Memphis Light Gas and Water are causing havoc at Memphis International Airport (MEM), forcing it to shut down all passenger flights.

The utility service issued advisories to customers earlier this week to boil water. Today, water delivery has been interrupted by water main breaks due to low temperatures. In a news release, the airport says that water pressure dropped Thursday night to levels that made service to customers infeasible. Restaurants, restrooms, and airline services were primarily affected.

In that light, airlines have cancelled all passenger flights. Cargo operations will remain, according to a report on WMCactionnews5.com.

Passengers stuck @flymemphis due to low water pressure in Memphis. Some have been stuck for days because of the ice and snow throughout the week. pic.twitter.com/tUre6smDr3 — Camille Connor (@CamilleConnor) February 19, 2021

Airport CEO Comments

“This is a last resort for MEM,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “A passenger airport cannot function without a safe and dependable water supply, which we do not have at this time.”

“Our staff is committed to providing a safe, sanitary and secure operation. We hope that MLGW is able to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

Passengers have been trying to get out of Memphis since Sunday are stranded -Memphis international airport has shut down. All flights canceled today. . Memphis International Airport cancels all passenger flights Friday https://t.co/jKtx4Ot9ke pic.twitter.com/R2JZqavL9q — Valerie (@valonfox) February 19, 2021

MEM is FedEx’s World Hub. Back in 2019, the cargo company announced a US$450m investment for a total investment of US$1.5bn at the airport. According to Google, the top airlines at MEM (2019-2020) are:

Rank Airline Share 1 Delta Air Lines (DL) 21.22% 2 American Airlines (AA) 18.62% 3 Southwest Airlines (WN) 10.56% 4 Republic Airways (YX) 7.50%

Featured image: Two Fedex Airbus A300 cargo (N732FD and N741FD) being loaded at Memphis International . MEWM. Photo By Oyoyoy – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16260007

