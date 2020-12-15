MIAMI – The new terminal of the Kansas City International Airport (MCI), the largest single infrastructure project in the city’s history, will open in 2023. The joint Edgemoor Infrastructure and design-builder Clark | Weitz | Clarkson (CWC) alliance has completed several phases of the project.

While the Development Agreement had been discussed since early 2018, the construction did not start until March 2019. A year later, in April, MCI announced major vehicular traffic pattern changes to continue progressing on the project.

Continuing with construction for the remainder of 2020, the public-private partnership scheduled quarterly phases for the project. By Summer, the parking garage construction and new terminal precast and roofing had already started. By Fall, a new terminal curtain wall and airside paving had been initiated. According to MCI, come Winter, the elevated roadway should be complete.

Speaking about the phased construction process, Edgemoor Senior Managing Director Geoff Stricker said that it required “significant” collaboration among all stakeholders. He added that the team did not have to change its scope of the design concept to achieve the target budget of US$1.5bn.

Kansas City International Airport’s single terminal exterior view. Photo: City’s website Visit Kansas City.

Artistic Design

Following MCI’s logline about having new facilities that reflect the aspirations of Kansas City, the construction team announced a featured public art project. The initiative seeks to create 10 unique installations across the new terminal and parking garage made by local artists.

Through the Municipal Art Commission, the project is part of Kansas City’s “One Percent for Art” program. Under this, 1% of public construction costs is set aside for public art enhancements.

The Edgemoor team unveiled that the Municipal Arts Commission had already voted to approve the terminal and garage designs that will house the art installations. The selection process at MCI included panels of artists, aviation professionals and community representatives.

Kansas City International Airport’s single terminal interior view. Photo: City’s website Visit Kansas City.

Benefits of the New MCI Facilities

According to Kansas City’s website, the new terminal will feature 39 gates, updated amenities and new dining options. In addition, the parking garage will be a 6,300-space structure. As per the terminal, the airport could implement a future expansion of up to 50 gates.

Apart from this, the Edgemoor Team has also launched the application process for its New Terminal Workforce Training Program (WTP). Kansas City residents will have employment opportunities and access to additional union training. With the goal of reducing barriers for Kansas Citians to work, the WTP includes extended-hour childcare and free transportation to/from the job site.

Featured photo: Kansas City International Airport’s single terminal view. Photo: City’s website Visit Kansas City.

