LONDON – Helsinki airport (HEL) will require all arriving travelers who cannot produce a negative COVID-19 test result to undergo screening. The initiative starting this weekend.

According to Helsinki Times, finnish law prohibits authorities from demanding certificates or documentation related to coronavirus testing from travelers coming into the country but they may, however, insist on them taking a test at the airport.

Testing-covid-19

Statement from the National Institute for Health and Welfare

In an interview with MTV, Taneli Puumalainen, the Head of the Infectious Diseases Control and Vaccines Unit at the National Institute for Health and Welfare said that 11% of coronavirus infections detected in Finland during Christmas originated outside the country and could be traced to visiting foreigners or Finns who had traveled abroad.

Launch of Finentry Service

The FINENTRY.fi service will be introduced in the ports of Helsinki and at HEL on January 7, 2021. With the help of the service, anyone planning a trip to Finland will receive current operating instructions and situation-specific guidance for corona sampling.

In the FINENTRY service, foreign travelers can check the operating instructions for traveling to Finland before the trip or during the trip, make an appointment for a coronavirus test in Finland, receive instructions to undergo the test via SMS and also get the result of the coronavirus test.

According to the instructions from the Finnish authorities, the updated service makes it easier to receive up-to-date instructions and updates in several different languages.

The service will initially be available in Finnish, Swedish and English, and it will come in stages for several other languages. The use of the mobile phone and browser-based service is voluntary and free of charge.

Featured image: Photo: Helsinki Airport

