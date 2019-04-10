Manchester Airport’s March Numbers at 2.1m Passengers

LONDON – Manchester Airport has seen its March 2019 numbers rise by 3.8% compared to that of the same period last year.

2.1 million passengers were welcomed into the airport last month, driven largely by European traffic as passengers flew off on skiing holidays and short breaks.

This now means that by the end of the financial year, over 28.5 million passengers have used the airport, which is up 2.5% compared to last year.

Commenting on this news was CEO Andrew Cowan who stated what a “positive month” it has been for the airport.

“Following the loss of Monarch, we have worked hard to backfill capacity and it’s pleasing that as the financial year closes out, we’ve not only done that but continued to grow. We now look ahead to what is set to be another busy summer for the airport as we welcome more passengers than ever before.”

“The summer season started with us launching the first phase of our £1bn transformation programme, with the opening of a brand new pier and multi-storey car park and we are delighted customers are being able to experience these new facilities already.”

“That should give people a flavour of things to come, as we work towards opening our terminal extension next year. In the meantime, we are working hard to ensure all our passengers have a smooth journey through the airport, especially as we build up to the Easter getaway.”

The airport also highlighted the top 10 international destinations for the year.

Amsterdam Dublin Dubai Tenerife Alicante Palma Paris Malaga Frankfurt Orlando

Within the last 12 months, passengers have returned to the likes of Egypt, Tunisia and Turkey from any ongoing political or dangerous turmoil.

Egypt alone saw a 23% increase in growth with Turkey witnessing 29% due to additional flights to the likes of Antalya, Izmir, Dalaman and Bodrum.

In the long-haul market, passenger numbers to Mexico rose by 21% with the Caribbean seeing 7% growth.

Oman is another big hitter on the rises, offering a 39% increase in numbers from passengers using the daily service to Muscat.

However, Thailand has seen a growth of 141% thanks to the new service from TUI to U-Tapao as well as the additional capacity on offer to the likes of Phuket.

Even with the demise of Monarch, the airport has seemed to have replaced the invested carrier with other major players instead.

For example, Jet2 has taken even more of a significant presence out of the airport, basing Airbus A330s there to having expanded its maintenance presence over there.

Even then, with the new pier of the transformation programme opening up, it will be the first of many opportunities to boost the airport’s numbers into the 30 million mark.

Even as the United Kingdom approaches BREXIT, the numbers are strong enough for the airport to take any level of hit, irrespective of the nature of the country leaving the European Union.

Only time will tell what level of effect it has, providing that political difficulties have been resolved and also whether the U.K will ever leave at all.