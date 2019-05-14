Manchester Airport’s April Numbers Soar from Easter Demand

LONDON – Manchester Airport has announced an eight per cent year-on-year increase with its passenger numbers for April 2019.

It now means that for the first time in the airport’s history, it has surpassed the 28.8 million mark.

2.4 million passengers travelled through the airport last month.

Commenting on the growth was Manchester Airport’s CEO Andrew Cowan who emphasised how much of a “busy month” it has been over there.

“April has been another busy month at the airport, with passengers enjoying the Easter holidays across our 210-strong route network.”

“Now in the summer season, we’re seeing passenger numbers, capacity and destination offerings grow across our three terminals and it’s set to be our busiest ever.”

Cowan continued about how the spike in passenger numbers could be attributed to the new pier opening at Terminal 2 last month.

“Passengers flying from Terminal Two in April were the first to experience the first phase of our £1bn transformation programme as flights began operating from our first brand new pier.”

“I’m confident that this will improve the experience for passengers flying from there this summer, but it’s just a taste of things to come as next year we’ll be proud to open the new Terminal Two extension.”

The most popular destinations for the airport in that month were Dublin, Amsterdam, Dubai, Tenerife and Alicante, all popular for sun and city breaks.

Passenger numbers to Croatia from the airport were up a staggering 59.4%, while Portugal saw a growth of 35.3% alone.

Finland’s demand from the third largest airport grew by 23.8%, while looking across the pond, Jamaica came in at 38.9%.

Mexico’s passenger numbers grew by 28.6%, with Egypt not coming far behind at 28.2% as well as Singapore being recorded at 25.3% for growth that month.

These increased passenger numbers can be seen as an attractive thing to either current airlines at the airport, to new starters.

Commencing both this month, Virgin Atlantic will be launching services to Los Angeles, while El Al’s services to Tel Aviv will also take-off.

This puts both carriers into further competition with Thomas Cook on the Los Angeles route as well as easyJet on the Tel Aviv route accordingly.

As the transformation programme continues to slowly open up, this will no doubt bring extra capacity into the airport.

More carriers will therefore boost or add services where appropriate, meaning that the airport can now slowly aim for that 30 million target it has been aiming for.