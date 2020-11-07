MIAMI – Manchester Airport (MAN) is set to operate only one of the three available terminals on the property amid enhanced lockdowns in the UK.

With Terminal Two having closed in September, Terminal Three will now be closing with airport bosses expecting a “significant decrease” in travelers.

An airport spokesman said, “the northern hub has taken the decision to operate all flights from Terminal One only from Wednesday 11 November, until further notice.”

He further added that “from this date, all passengers will depart and arrive from this terminal and should not use Terminals Two and Three. Passengers returning to Manchester after this date whose vehicles are parked in the Terminal Three multi storey car park will be contacted to advise them of this change.”

Further Restrictions

With only essential airport shops such as Pret, Greggs, Boots, and Spar remaining open, the spokesman further added that the “UK Government continues to advise against all but essential foreign travel and ignoring this guidance may invalidate travellers’ insurance policies.”

As many airlines are likely to scaled back operations from MAN, airport officials additionally urge passengers to contact their respective airlines regarding any changes.

The UK government guidance on foreign travel for those living in England involves a ban on overseas travel for work, education, or other legally permitted reasons while those travelling to England need to review the current travel corridor list to see whether 14 day isolation is necessary or not.

With airlines such as Virgin Atlantic (VS) and Eastern Airways (T3) having recently expanded MAN service, the new restrictions pose a challenge for UK airline industry.

