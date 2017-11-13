Manchester Airport Keeps Growing Despite Monarch’s Demise

MIAMI — Manchester Airport (MAN) recently announced that 27 million passengers passed through its three terminals in the last 12 months. This is the sixth consecutive year of growth for the airport equating to 10.5% growth year-on-year.

The financial results of its 2016-2017 record showed increased activity, especially during holidays, that marks a “significant milestone for the airport” in its 79-year history.

“The last 12 months have seen a host of new long-haul routes, and as we move into the busy summer season we’re looking forward to welcoming, even more, passengers through our terminals,” said Collette Roche, Acting Managing Director for Manchester Airport.

She also remarked that by March 2017, Manchester Airport Group (MAG) saw growth across all of its airports with 55.9 million passengers, an increase of 7.7% that “highlights the role we [the airport] play in UK aviation.”

October was a positive month for MAG’s three other airports. London Stansted Airport served more passengers in October than ever before, with numbers increasing by 7.3% on the year before to 2.3 million passengers.

East Midlands Airport recorded its busiest October in ten years with numbers growing by 3.5% to nearly 480,000. Bournemouth Airport’s traffic was the only one that stayed with 69,000 passengers. According to MAG, they are also up by 11% “due to the extra demand aircraft movements” — more than 200,000 planes took off and landed at the airport. Cargo also saw a boost with 118,849 tonnes carried in a year – an increase of 12% in 12 months. “It is pleasing to see Manchester Airport continue to fulfill its role of the UK’s global gateway in the North,” said Andrew Cowan, Manchester Airport CEO. The continued growth of Manchester Airport allowed them to join Europe’s top 20 Busiest Airports list, paying a 21.7% higher dividend compared to the previous year of £140.9 million. However, the airport saw its continued growth affected by the bankruptcy of the British carrier, Monarch Airlines. October’s 3.1% growth of MAN was significant compared to last year, but it was not as relevant as other months that saw a 7% in average. Monarch was responsible for 5.4% of the airport’s growth in September, marking MAN’s increasing growth negatively with the absence of their 250 flights per week. READ MORE: Monarch Airlines Collapses: Largest UK Airline Failure Nevertheless, Holidays marked an important part of Manchester’s Airport growth; in June more than 2.75m passengers flew in and out the airport—an increase of 9% compared with June 2016. “Now the summer peak is over we are continuing to invest in the airport and passengers will start to see our £1bn transformation take shape and develop over the coming winter months,” said Cowan. MAG raised £300 million on the bond markets to support its development plans for Manchester and London Stansted airports. The airport operator’s 22-year bond was three times oversubscribed, attracting around £1 billion of interest. Work has already begun on the £1 billion Manchester Airport Transformation Programme, which will enable the airport to serve more passengers in its terminals and make fuller use of its current runway capacity. There will be some changes to T2 drop off as part of the Manchester Airport Transformation Programme. More info at https://t.co/3eDXvVL8Nx pic.twitter.com/rfhCV0q7vW — Manchester Airport (@manairport) November 6, 2017 This will also support many events that are taking place at MAN. This year, Hainan Airlines celebrated the first anniversary of its service to Beijing with a ceremony and Cathay Pacific increase its flights to Hong Kong with a frequency of five flights per week. Additionally, many carriers added MAN on their routes this year: from Muscat by Oman Air, from San Francisco by Thomas Cook Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, from Boston by Virgin Atlantic and Thomas Cook Airlines, from Los Angeles by Thomas Cook Airlines, from Houston by Singapore Airlines, from Riyadh by Saudia, from Beijing by Hainan Airlines, from Nuremberg by Ryanair, from Casablanca by Royal Air Maroc and from Tobago by Thomas Cook Airlines.