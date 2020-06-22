Manchester Airport Launches Safe Travel Measures

London – The UK’s third-largest airport, Manchester (MAN), has today introduced a range of safe travel measures as a result of airline traffic at the airport set to slowly increase over the coming weeks.

The airport had been carrying out trials for theses new safety steps for the previous few weeks, ahead of the government guidance being confirmed last week.

Manchester Airport has said that the security and wellbeing of all passengers and staff remains its number one priority and the reason why it has introduced the range of new safety measures.

What are the measures?

The new measures include the wearing of face coverings, enhanced cleaning, bookable security slots, and temperature checks. The airport has summarised these through a mix of graphs, posters, animations, and social media content.

These summaries have been broken down into the following hints to allow passengers to easily understand them.

Passengers are not to travel to the airport if they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or someone in their household is self-isolating. These symptoms can be found on the NHS Website.

Passengers are also encouraged to check both the status of their flight with their airline and government advice about traveling to and from their destination and any potential quarantine periods.

In addition, passengers should prepare for their journey by considering if they have everything they need for the duration of their trip, if they need extra time to get to the airport or if they have enough PPE to travel through the airport.

Limited entrance at MAN

People should only enter the terminal building if they are either working there or are traveling. This is to reduce contact between people and allow social distancing.

Face coverings must be worn at all times when on the airport site. This is in line with government advice and following the trials at the airport. Passengers should bring enough face coverings to last their entire journey.

Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the airport and passengers are encouraged to use them wherever possible or wash their hands with soap and hot water.

The airport has said that passengers should be reassured by other measures in progress to help keep them safe. All surfaces are being cleaned on a rolling basis including a trial of UV cleaning technology on escalator handrails and the installing of protective screens in busy customer areas.

Full information on the measures in place at Manchester Airport can be found here.

The airport has also put together a small video which details all the measures in place across the airport.

Everyone must play their part

Chief Operating Officer at the airport, Brad Miller, said that as the airport sees the return of more airlines and flights, “it becomes even more important to ensure our passengers feel safe.”

Mr. Miller confirmed that the airport had been trialing a lot of safety measures for the last few months and they “are confident we have the right mix of things in place to facilitate safe travel.”

The COO went on to ask “that all passengers play their part.” This includes coming to the airport in face coverings and keeping a sensible distance from others.

Increasing Capacity

A number of carriers have already announced or re-started some of their operations to the airport. Last week saw the return of Emirates’ (EK) first flight to Dubai (DXB). Today ( June 22) sees Eastern Airways (T3) resume its Southampton (SOU) service and Swiss Airlines’ (LX) flights to Zurich (ZRH).

Passengers will also see an increase in Ryanair (FR) flights. In addition to the airline’s service to Dublin (DUB), passengers will now be able to fly to more destinations including Tenerife (TFS), Lanzarote (ACE), Faro (FAO) and Ibiza (IBZ).

From July 1, MAN will re-open Terminal Three to spread out the number of passengers and allow social distancing to be maintained. The following airlines will revert to Terminal Three when it re-opens.

British Airways BA Ryanair FR Air France AF KLM KL Eastern Airways T3 Loganair LM

Note – This information was correct at the time of writing; however, it is subject to change. Check your flight information before you travel.