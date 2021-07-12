MIAMI – Manchester Airport (MAN) prepares to commence operations from its new terminal 2 extension on Wednesday 14 July, after nearly six years of construction. Jet2 (LS), TUI (BY), and Singapore Airlines (SQ) will be the first airlines to operate out of the new facility.

The new extension was set to open back in 2020 but faced a delay in the launch due to the coronavirus pandemic. To exercise caution in regard to covid and also carry out a smooth launch, flight ops will commence in a staggered approach:

Jet2 from 14 July to Menorca (MAH), Palma De Mallorca (PMI) and Ibiza (IBZ).

TUI from 15 July to Malta (MLA), Madeira (FNC) and more.

Singapore airlines from 17 July to Singapore-Changi (SIN)

The extension comes with a price tag of £1bn which was announced back in 2015 with estimated completion by 2020.

Terminal 2 – From ATC. Photo: Manchester Airport

Comments from Manchester Airport Managing Director

“After a long wait, we are delighted to confirm the first passengers will be able to enjoy our new Terminal Two this week. It is a proud milestone for our airport as we begin to emerge from the restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, and an important moment in our 83-year history,” said Karen Smart, Manchester Airport Managing Director.

Smart added, “This project was always about offering the modern airport experience that families and businesses across the North deserve as they travel through their international gateway to the world, and our new terminal certainly delivers on that goal.”

New Features

A honeycomb light installation with 16 million settings that proudly illuminates the space, giving a nod to the famous Manchester worker bee.

A new 81 square metre digital screen will take centre stage to provide interactive content and information to passengers.

Post baggage drop, passengers will head into the new security area, which has 10 lanes that are 29 metres long with the latest technology for an efficient transit.

Food and retails stores : Pret-a-Manger, Costa Coffee, KFC, The Amber Alehouse and The Bridgewater Exchange by Joseph Holt will open first, with Manchester’s Archie’s diner opening on Thursday.

Two Eye-catching lounges, featuring some of your favourite Northern born and bred brands alongside world-renowned chains.