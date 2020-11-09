MIAMI – Due to the new UK lockdown, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham states that about 65,000 jobs at Manchester Airport (MAN) are at risk. Last week, the CEO of the airport’s operator MAG, Charlie Cornish, warned about this eventual situation due to the government’s “negligent” attitude.

As Cornish, Burnham also demanded urgent government help to lift up the aviation industry to prevent UK job losses. With the new measures, the UK would remain closed until December as a way to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 on the island.

Burnham showed concern about job losses related to MAN’s new terminal expected for 2023. Local media Manchester Evening News reported that some 1,561 other jobs associated with airport contractors are also in red.

The engineering and management consulting company Arcadis is leading the £1bn Transformation Program at Manchester Airport. Photo: Arcadis.

Needed Actions and Testing Regime

Although Burnham recognized some efforts from the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, he claimed that these were not enough. Authorities have provided “a lifeline”, but also have “left some glaring gaps in support,” according to his own words.

Apart from this, the Greater Manchester Mayor remarked that the airports were critical to the PM’s vision of a rebalanced, post-Brexit UK. On this, Burnham claimed that the PM needs to know that continued inaction on this crucial issue would leave the UK stranded on the periphery. This, according to the Mayor, would affect international travel and trade.

Following Cornish’s declarations, Burnham further urged the government to complete a coronavirus testing regime. as these testing protocols will help the sector to fly again amid the second wave of contagion.

So far, the Mayor remains ready to work with the government despite some disagreements. He expects that the North of England’s “leveling-up” agenda to finally takes off, unlike “the grounded planes at MAN.”

Featured hoto: Terminal 1 complex at Manchester Airport. Photo: lucidtech.

