London-Luton Reaches Record-Breaking One Million Passengers in November

MIAMI — Last November, London-Luton Airport (LTN) marked a milestone reaching a passenger traffic of 1,008,184 travelers throughout the month.

This is the first time LTN has logged over a million travelers in one month, denoting an increase of 5.6% compared to November 2016. It also marks 44 months of consecutive growth.

LLA passes 1 million passengers in November for the first time https://t.co/gZslixNZLl via @mynewsdesk_uk — London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) December 8, 2017

In 2016, LTN became the fifth busiest airport in the UK and it is the fourth-largest airport serving the London area after Heathrow (LHR), Gatwick (GTW) and Stansted (STN).

Luton is also one of the six international airports along with London City (LCY) and Southend (SEN).

Rising Demand Despite Brexit

According to the British Department for Transport (DfT), demand will double by 2050. However, this unstoppable growth is also expected on other European airports.

Manchester Airport (MAN) recently announced it just had the sixth consecutive year of growth, equating to 10.5% growth year-on-year, despite Monarch Airlines’ collapse.

Nick Barton, Luton Airport’s CEO, said, “Transport Select Committee scrutinizes the government’s airports national policy statement [as] the issue of airport capacity in the south-east returns to the fore.”

The Transport Select Committee warned the “inadequate rail links to airports are a significant limiting factor” that prevent airports from reaching their full potential.

He also added that “with any new runway at Heathrow at least 10-15 years away from completion, we urgently need to create the conditions for regional airports to make the most of existing capacity.”

Updating Luton

However, LTN is already investing over £150 million for a complete transformation of the airport, expecting to increase annual capacity by 50% to 18 million passengers by 2020.

“As one of the UK’s fastest-growing airports, Luton needs a direct express-style rail service to make the most of its potential to bring benefits to passengers and the economy,” Barton concluded.

Luton is calling on the government is to introduce a requirement within the East Midlands Rail Franchise for four trains per hour to call at Luton Airport Parkway station.

According to the LTN Management, the requirement could generate an additional £110m in fare revenue for the DfT over the duration of the franchise as well as multiplying Luton’s value to the local economy by £1.4bn per year.

Routes served from London-Luton Airport are regularly to European destinations of short- and medium-haul, although there are some charter and scheduled routes to destinations in Northern Africa and Asia.

The only long-haul service LTN had was operated by La Compagnie to Newark (ERW) until it was canceled in September 2016.

Low-Cost Airport

Luton was founded as a low-cost airport, previously called Luton International Airport. Nowadays it is a base of several low-cost carriers like EasyJet, TUI Airways, Ryanair, and Wizz Air. It also served as one of the hubs of defunct Monarch Airlines.

In addition to those, the other carriers that operate flights from LTN are Blue Air, El Al, Common Sky, Air Nostrum, SunExpress, TAROM, Thomas Cook, Titan Airways and Vueling.

London-Luton also has operations of cargo airlines like MNG Airlines, DHL Aviation, and Atlantic Airlines.