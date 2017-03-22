Los Angeles Airport to Start with Relocation of Airlines

MIAMI — One of the largest terminal moves in the history of commercial aviation will take place this May, when one third of the operators serving Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) relocates their operations over a five-day period.

Such relocation is due to Delta Air Lines plans to relocate from Terminals 5 and 6 to Terminals 2 and 3, as part of a $1.9 billion, seven-year modernization plan by the carrier at LAX, which is the second-busiest airport in the United States, and the fourth-busiest in the world.

T2 – Delta, Aer Lingus, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and Volaris. Virgin Australia and Volaris customers' check-in at T2 and are bused to TBIT for departure and arrivals. Aeromexico remains in Terminal 2 and relocates its ticketing counters; however, passengers will be bused to/from TBIT during those times Aeromexico uses gates at TBIT.

WestJet, relocating from Terminal 2. Avianca, Copa and InterJet check-in only. T5 – Hawaiian, JetBlue, Spirit, Allegiant, Frontier and Sun Country departures and arrivals. American has four gates, and its American Eagle busing operation is also based here.

Hawaiian, JetBlue, Spirit, Allegiant, Frontier and Sun Country departures and arrivals. American has four gates, and its American Eagle busing operation is also based here. T6 – Virgin America joins its corporate partner Alaska Airlines. Air Canada and XL Airways France relocates from Terminal 2. Great Lakes and Mokulele remain in Terminal 6. Boutique Air relocates from Terminal 3. Allegiant, Frontier and Sun Country check-in only.

Virgin America joins its corporate partner Alaska Airlines. Air Canada and XL Airways France relocates from Terminal 2. Great Lakes and Mokulele remain in Terminal 6. Boutique Air relocates from Terminal 3. Allegiant, Frontier and Sun Country check-in only. TBIT – Southwest Airlines’ international flights arrive at TBIT, while SWA’s international departures and check-in remain in Terminal 1. Avianca, Copa and InterJet departure and arrivals at TBIT. Thomas Cook Airlines resumes seasonal service in May with departures and arrivals temporarily from TBIT.

The realignment actually began in January, when American Airlines exchanged four gates in Terminal 6 for four gates in Terminal 5 held by Delta.

Delta’s flights will operate from as many as four terminals at times during the move.

“While moving 21 airlines over three nights is a monumental task, Delta, and the LAWAs’ (Los Angeles World’s Airport) team have been planning and preparing for months to ensure a smooth transition,” Los Angeles World Airports president, Sean Burton, said in a statement.

Delta will have 23 gates at LAX immediately following the move, and will operate alongside airline partners, including Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and WestJet. Access to additional partners, including Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern, China Southern, Korean Air and Virgin Australia, will be provided later.

As a recommendation, during the move and on following days, customers should:

Check-in online.

Print boarding passes.

Check out terminal and gate information before making it to the airport.

Customers should also arrive at the airport earlier than normal.

Once at LAX, passengers should check flight and gate status on flight information display boards in each terminal to ensure they are in the correct location.

