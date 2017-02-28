Los Angeles International Airport Breaks Ground on New Concourse

MIAMI — Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) officers have unveiled renderings of a new concourse whose construction was kicked off at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and airport officials, using gold shovels, broke ground on the new Midfield Satellite Concourse. The $1.6-billion facility and an associated new baggage system will provide the nation’s second busiest airport with 12 new gates—two of them for very large aircraft—and additional flexibility to accommodate aircraft while other terminal upgrades at LAX are underway.

Designed as an extension of the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT), the new 750,000-square-foot concourse will be located west of TBIT and connected by a 1,000-foot-long underground pedestrian tunnel with moving walkways.

“The Midfield Satellite Concourse is a transformational project that will put thousands of people to work and help extend Los Angeles’ worldwide reach even further,” Garcetti said in a statement.

LAX is the seventh busiest airport in the world and second in the United States, with more than 80.9 million passengers served in 2016. To date, the airport offers 742 daily nonstop flights to 101 cities in the US and 1,280 weekly nonstop flights to 77 cities in 42 countries on 64 commercial air carriers.

The new concourse is scheduled to be completed in 2019.