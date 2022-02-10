DALLAS – Luton Rising, the firm that owns London Luton Airport (LTN), launched a statutory consultation for its long-term airport expansion proposal.

The company will organize 13 public events, where members of the public can evaluate the proposal and ask questions. At the same time, the firm is producing media content on the expansion as films, information packs, and virtual exhibition rooms. Responses to the consultation can be also submitted via online forms.

The Expansion Plan

The proposed expansion aims to increase the number of passengers processed per annum to 32 million (up from the current limit of 19). To achieve the target Luton Rising is aiming at the construction of a new terminal (T2), the expansion of the actual terminal (T1), and the optimization in the use of the existing runway.

The expansion proposal is structured in a two-phase development. Phase 1 will see the enlargement of Terminal 1 and associated facilities, enabling the airport to handle 21.5 million passengers per annum. Phase 2 will involve the construction of the new Terminal 2, its associated facilities, and the apron expansion needed to connect the new terminal to the runway. The passengers per annum capacity will be increased to 27 million, with a further increase to 32 million as a consequence of the future expansion of Terminal 2.

Concerning the landside, the expansion plan foresees an improvement in access roads to the airport and car parking facilities. Landscape mitigation and open space replacements have also been considered, with the replacement of Wigmore Valley Park with a green area at least 10% bigger than the actual park.

Photo: London Luton Airport

Creating new opprtunities

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Chair of Luton Rising, commented on the economic benefits and the environmental impact of the proposed expansion. She said, “Sustainability is about more than environmental issues – it’s social and economic impacts too. Our airport is a vital part of the economic ecosystem of the region and beyond, directly and indirectly supporting tens of thousands of jobs.”

She also added, “The proposed expansion will generate thousands more jobs and an extra £1 billion in economic activity in Luton and the neighboring counties. We want more local people to be able to access these jobs, so our proposals also include an extensive Draft Employment and Training Strategy to make that possible.”

Graham Olver, Chief Executive of Luton Rising, also commented on the importance of the consultation process, “We would encourage as many people as possible to take a look at these proposals, and to give us your feedback on them. The views expressed at the 2019 consultation were an important influence on the changes we have made since then. This is the chance to have your say on our new plans and help us to improve them even further.”

Featured image: London Luton Airport