London Heathrow’s New Summer Network

LONDON – London Heathrow (LHR) is welcoming back passengers ready for a summer getaway. The airport now offers an increased choice of direct, short-haul travel.

The new routes come as a raft of safety protocols and an array of technology is put in place. Their aim is to protect passengers and colleagues from COVID-19.

The airport has also welcomed new carriers, such as Czech Airlines. The carrier offers passengers competitive rates on popular, low-risk tourist destinations, including Prague.

PHOTO: Wikimedia.

London Heathrow Summer Network

The airport’s new summer network follows airlines’ decision to consolidate their operations in the UK’s Hub Airport. Passengers flying from LHR are now spoilt for choice on short-haul, low-cost, leisure destinations new to the airport.

Those looking for a beach getaway need not look any further as a number of tempting destinations are on offer. They include 13 weekly flights to Greece via Thessaloniki, Rhodes, and Heraklion.

For passengers in need of riviera waters, there are 10 weekly flights to Naples and three weekly flights to Genoa.

For those wishing to stay closer to home, there are now five weekly flights to the beautiful Cornish coast. The route travels via Newquay. 21 weekly flights to Jersey for an island break are also available.

Airlines have restarted their operations after the launch of new travel corridors by the UK Government. The corridors offer holidaymakers travel between low-risk countries without the need to quarantine upon return.

Statement from London Heathrow’s CEO

Ross Baker, LHR Chief Commercial Officer, said, “LHR is ready for another summer getaway season, with new technology and processes now in place to ensure our passengers are safe to fly.”

“With our departure boards filling up with short-haul, low-cost destinations, travellers may be surprised with what’s on offer at the United Kingdom’s Hub airport and find themselves at LHR’s doors for the first time”

“Whether you are new to the airport, or if we are welcoming you back, LHR is ready to help you travel to reunite with your friends and family, to visit somewhere exciting and new, or to find some much-needed calm and relaxation.”

Photo: Warren Rohner

New Measures at London Heathrow

In anticipation of the arrival of these passengers, LHR has adopted an extensive array of technology. The tech is aimed at reducing the risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 at the airport.

These include UV technology to ensure the continuous disinfection of moving handrails. They also consist of UV-ray cleaning robots, and self-cleaning anti-viral wraps fitted to security trays.

“Fly Safe Pit Stop” points are now available across the airport. Passengers can pick up face masks, anti-viral wipes, and hand sanitizer free of charge.