Airways Magazine

London Heathrow To Add PCR Test

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

London Heathrow To Add PCR Test

London Heathrow To Add PCR Test
July 06
15:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – London Heathrow (LHR) plans to add a Coronavirus PCR test for arriving passengers. This might help prevent all passengers from having to go into 14-day quarantine.

Some federal regulations still need to be adjusted, as a negative PCR test is not enough to prevent quarantine.

British Airways BEA, BOAC, Negus, Chatam Dockyard and Landor liveried aircraft at Engineering, London Heathrow on 09 April 2019. Photo: ©Nick Morrish/British Airways.

Current Rules

Until July 10, all arrivals into the UK are required to undergo 14 days quarantine. The travel sector has viewed these rules as overbearing and damaging.

From July 10, travel corridors have been created between the UK and other countries, both within and outside the EU/EFTA. If the passengers have been in one of the listed countries for the last 14 days they do not need to self-isolate upon arrival to the UK.

This means that the PCR test will fill the gap for travelers arriving from countries not covered by the travel corridors.

T2 Dachbegrnung Schriftzug

Similar Rules

There are several other countries who currently have regulations similar to these. At Frankfurt Airport (FRA), Lufthansa, Fraport and Centogene have joined together to offer tests at FRA. The cost of the test is the traveller’s responsibility.

The test result can also be supplied with an official certificate, which might be required for travel.

Iceland has also implemented PCR tests at the border for all arrivals from the EU/EFTA and the UK. Arrivals either must go into 14 day quarantine, or submit for a PCR test at the border.

A second PCR test within a week

Pre-registration is required, and the results are sent to the phone within 12-24 hours depending on the point of entry. An app is also available for travelers. Residents of Iceland have to undergo a second test 4-5 days after arrival to prevent false negatives.

Travelers into Iceland must also pay for the tests themselves. There is a monthly cost limit for frequent travelers.

IATA has stated in the past that they believe that passengers should not bear the costs of these tests.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Heathrow AirportPCR TestsUK
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Taylor Beall

Taylor Beall

Originally from the USA, now located in Europe. I hold a Masters degree in Aerospace Structures and Materials, and have a passion for aviation safety and investigation, winning the 2016 ISASI Kasputin Award. Hobbies include traveling and Kyudo.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0