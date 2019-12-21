Airways Magazine

London Heathrow Third Runway Delayed Again For Another Year

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Aegean Takes Delivery of First A320neo LONDON – Aegean, Greece’s largest airline, took delivery of the first of 45 A320neo family aircraft, with all 45 expected by the end of 2024. The initial order was placed...
  • Air Caraibes Takes Delivery of First A350-1000 LONDON – On December 19, 2019, Air Caraibes took delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000, becoming the 5th Airbus A350-1000 operator, after Qatar Airways, Cathay Pacific, British Airways and Virgin...
  

London Heathrow Third Runway Delayed Again For Another Year

London Heathrow Third Runway Delayed Again For Another Year
December 21
09:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Heathrow Airport announced that its third runway plans have been delayed once again, this time for another year.

This is due to the UK’s Civil Aviation (CAA) rejecting Heathrow’s spending plans.

Heathrow Airport is still to get the planning consent and was looking to raise spending from £650 million to £2 billion, for all the planning involved.

The CAA rejected this as they think passengers will take on more of the cost of Heathrow loses the bid for a new runway.

Heathrow now expects the third runway to be completed towards the end of the next decade, around 2028 and 2029.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said in regards to the announcement, “The CAA’s announcement is an important milestone in expanding Heathrow and connecting all of Britain to global growth. It increases certainty for our local communities and for the job creation, increased trade and lower airfares that expansion delivers.”

The added, “We will now review the detail to ensure it will unlock the initial £1.5 – 2 billion of private investment over the next two years at no cost to the taxpayer.”

“Whilst this is a step forward, the CAA has delayed the project timetable by at least 12 months. We now expect to complete the third runway between early 2028 and late 2029.”

Paul Smith, group director of consumers and markets at the CAA also said, “We believe that more runway capacity at Heathrow will benefit air passengers and cargo owners.”

“Its timely delivery is required to prevent future consumers from experiencing higher airfares, reduced choice and lower service quality.

“However, we have also been clear that timeliness is not the only factor that is important to consumers. Passengers cannot be expected to bear the risk of Heathrow Airport Limited spending too much in the early phases of development, should planning permission not be granted.”

Photo: Warren Rohner

Previously the CAA granted Heathrow approval to increase their planning budget from £265 million.

The new runway in London debate has been going on for years, with London Heathrow and London Gatwick both seeking to win to the bid.

Heathrow is currently the preferred option the UK Government has picked, but they are yet to be given the green light.

Brexit has impacted the expansion significantly.

Once Brexit is out the way in 2020, the bureaucratic wheels may begin rolling again on the expansion and it may finally come to a close with the winner gaining the green light, which will most likely be London Heathrow.

Comments
0
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based near Glasgow, Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 7,000 Subscribers, Studies Tourism Management and writes for Airways during his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0