DALLAS – Hundreds of thousands have tuned in to see flights attempt to arrive at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) during Storm Eunice, and the feed has gone massively viral.

Storm Eunice blew in from the central Atlantic, bringing crazy gale-force winds to the UK and Europe, one of the worst storms people have seen in decades.

While homeowners prepare for the storm and hope that their valuables are safe, BigJetTV has taken advantage of the situation and is attracting viewers from all around the world to watch enormous jet planes attempt to land at LHR. You will definitely see some textbook landings amid the strong crosswinds found today at the airport.

BigJetTV Viral LHR Stream

As the YouTube channel becomes increasingly viral across the internet, the stream has reached over 180,000 live viewers and counting.

BigJetTV’s passionate commentary makes each landing even more entertaining than the last. The channel has garnered over 15,000 members today alone and expects that number to soar even higher.

While plane spotting isn’t the most popular type of streaming content on the Internet, it has a loyal following. Check out the go-arounds, wing flexings, and tire burns at the UK’s major hub. A Boeing 747 is bound to land before noon EST.

Featured image: Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5C (satellite 2) viewed from the airfield, May 2011. David Dyson -Photo: London Heathrow Airport Media. Article source: dexerto.com