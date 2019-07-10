Breaking: London Gatwick Aiport Closes After ATC System Failure

LONDON – All flights in and out of London-Gatwick Airport have been suspended following an Air Traffic Control system issue that’s taking place in the control tower. Passengers have been reported stuck on planes.

It is not clear what has caused the issues with the ATC systems but Gatwick Airport has taken to Twitter to inform passengers that they are working on the issue and trying to find a solution as quickly as possible.

Due to an air traffic control systems issue in Gatwick’s control tower, flights are currently suspended. We are working with ANS, our air traffic control provider, to rectify this issue as quickly as possible. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) July 10, 2019

The airport has had no flights departing or arriving in the last hour since the incident began with other airports now reporting issues due to higher traffic loads from diverting aircraft.

Airlines have begun taking to Twitter asking passengers to check the status of their flights, as there are hundreds of Gatwick-bound flights being canceled as a result.

#VuelingInforms Due to an air traffic control systems issue in Gatwick’s control tower, our flights are being affected. Please, check your flight status: https://t.co/VYPsuQpAw0 pic.twitter.com/6wiGnX8B9j — Vueling Airlines (@vueling) July 10, 2019

Some passenger as far away as Barcelona have now begun to open up on the extent of the delays and issues being felt around Europe from the closure of the airport.

Still on tarmac 1 hour and 20 mins after scheduled take off from BCN because of problems at #gatwick pic.twitter.com/0vq1tCWne7 — Demi Johnson (@DemiDives) July 10, 2019

As of 19:10 local time, London Gatwick Airport reported that operations returned to normal. “Following an earlier air traffic control system issue, flights to and from Gatwick have now resumed,” said the statement.

“If you’re traveling this evening, please check the status of your flight with your airline before traveling to the airport, as we return to full operations,” asks the airport’s management.

London-Gatwick Airport has been on a streak of unfortunate events during the last year. Back in August, a massive IT outage from provider Vodafone shut down all flight information display boards in the airport’s North and South terminals.

In addition to this, the airport was hit with two alleged drone sightings in December. The airport was closed after a drone was spotted within the airport’s perimeter, affecting arriving and departing aircraft, forcing them to divert to airports all over the UK.

This would be the third major airport shutdown forced by either a drone sighting or a technical glitch in less than one year’s time.