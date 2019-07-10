Airways Magazine

Breaking: London Gatwick Aiport Closes After ATC System Failure

July 10
15:11 2019
LONDON – All flights in and out of London-Gatwick Airport have been suspended following an Air Traffic Control system issue that’s taking place in the control tower. Passengers have been reported stuck on planes.

It is not clear what has caused the issues with the ATC systems but Gatwick Airport has taken to Twitter to inform passengers that they are working on the issue and trying to find a solution as quickly as possible.

The airport has had no flights departing or arriving in the last hour since the incident began with other airports now reporting issues due to higher traffic loads from diverting aircraft.

Airlines have begun taking to Twitter asking passengers to check the status of their flights, as there are hundreds of Gatwick-bound flights being canceled as a result.

Some passenger as far away as Barcelona have now begun to open up on the extent of the delays and issues being felt around Europe from the closure of the airport.

As of 19:10 local time, London Gatwick Airport reported that operations returned to normal. “Following an earlier air traffic control system issue, flights to and from Gatwick have now resumed,” said the statement.

“If you’re traveling this evening, please check the status of your flight with your airline before traveling to the airport, as we return to full operations,” asks the airport’s management.

London-Gatwick Airport has been on a streak of unfortunate events during the last year. Back in August, a massive IT outage from provider Vodafone shut down all flight information display boards in the airport’s North and South terminals.

In addition to this, the airport was hit with two alleged drone sightings in December. The airport was closed after a drone was spotted within the airport’s perimeter, affecting arriving and departing aircraft, forcing them to divert to airports all over the UK.

This would be the third major airport shutdown forced by either a drone sighting or a technical glitch in less than one year’s time.

London Gatwick Airport
0