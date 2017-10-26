London City Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Terminal Expansion Program

MIAMI — The iconic London City Airport (LCY) is celebrating its 30th anniversary with seven artist’s impressions of its upcoming airport expansion project that’s set to begin in early 2018.

London’s smallest airport will see a dramatic terminal enlargement, which includes seven new aircraft stands and a parallel taxiway which will streamline traffic more efficiently and increase runway capacity.

London City Airport has been in the spotlight for its growing demand and increased number of operations. Just recently, Swiss Air Lines began flying to LCY its newest Bombardier CSeries from Zurich (ZRH).

This was the first commercial CSeries flight into LCY since Bombardier completed flight tests to prove to the EASA that the CSeries could handle the steep approach into the airport and short runway for takeoff.

Located in downtown London with many large buildings nearby, aircraft are forced to approach at a steep 5.5% instead of the regular 3%.

Both LCY and Bombardier believe the CSeries will be able to fly transatlantic flights from London City Airport. Therefore, the potential of increased traffic with airplanes the size of the CSeries will see the terminal’s expansion with kind eyes.

In fact, according to LCY, the new terminal enlargement and tarmac adjustments will allow an increase of over two million passengers per year, translating into about 30,000 flights more by 2025. Currently, the airport handles approximately 4.6 million passengers per year.

The City Airport Development Programme (CADP) is set to begin by early 2018 with an estimated expansion of 40,000 sqm. According to LCY, the project is estimated to be completed by 2021 with the investment of £400 million.

Over 2,000 new jobs will be opened up and the project is expected to contribute to the country’s economy with at least £750 million per year.

“Over the past 30 years, London City Airport has become an intrinsic part of London’s transport system,” said Declan Collier, Chief Executive Officer of LCY.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, we look to a bright future ahead and the world-class transformation which is soon to commence. The City Airport Development Programme presents the opportunity to create an airport of the future, which will help meet demand in the London market, and increase connectivity,” he said.

London City opened a free exhibition of the updated renders made by architects Pascall + Watson at the Jubilee Walk in Canary Wharf, as well as 52 pictures that demonstrate the changes in the airport since it opened in 1987. The exhibition closes on November 7, 2017.

The airport will also boast the first all-digital Air Traffic Control Tower in the UK, set to begin operating in 2019.

Back in October 1987, LCY received its first commercial flight operated by Brymon Airways on a De Havilland Dash 7 aircraft, carrying 40 passengers from Plymouth, East London.

At the time, LCY was the first UK airport to be built in 40 years. The development took 18 months to be completed with an investment of £34 million.

London City Airport has served over 50 destinations, welcomed 12 airlines and seen 55.5 million passengers through its terminal since 1987. In 2016, the airport hit a record of 4.6 million passengers in 2016.

During these years, LCY collected numerous awards, including “Airport of the Year” at the London Transport Awards, and “Best Airport” (for those handling up to 5 million passengers per year) at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2017.