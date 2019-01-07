London City Inaugurates Warsaw, Newcastle

LONDON – London City Airport has welcomed the addition of two new routes—a twice-daily service to Warsaw with LOT Polish Airlines, and a double-daily service to Newcastle.

The Warsaw service will run with LOT Polish’s Embraer E190 aircraft. And for this special route alone, the airline ordered four additional E190s from lessor NAC to expand its strategy to the heart of London.

February 18 and May 1 this year will see the carrier also operate services between Budapest and Vilnius from LCY.

LOT believes that this route will provide a significant amount of “human and economic links between the countries”.

Over seven million passengers travelled between Poland and the UK in 2017 so this new route will add to that passenger count.

Adrian Kubicki, Director of Corporate Communications for LOT said that “London City is the most convenient airport for those passengers willing to get to the City of London in the shortest and most comfortable way”.

Kubicki continued that the airline is “certain that new connections will be in favor of passengers from CEE region and are going to be among the most successful routes in our constantly growing network.”

The E190s are configured in a three-class configuration, offering 106 seats in total.

Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer of London City concluded proceedings by saying that it has strengthened “the ties between our countries.”

He added that “Warsaw is another major European capital city to add to our route network, boosting our Central European offer, and providing onward connections to Asia through LOT Polish Airlines’ extensive network.”

Newcastle Doubles Up

The second route that was inaugurated on the same day, January 7, was a double-daily service to Newcastle.

The service is carried out by Eastern Airways through franchising agreements with UK Regional carrier Flybe.

This route seems to be primarily business-orientated given the nature of London City being near the financial and business districts of London.

The 70-minute service will offer further business links to the North East and offers departure times suitable to said business needs.

Roger Hage, Eastern’s General Manager Commercial & Operations said that the airline is “very pleased to launch this new direct central London Air Service on behalf of Flybe”.

He continued by emphasizing the importance of UK links. “We believe it’s vital for major UK cities to have direct fast convenient air links between the regions and City of London,” he said.

The airline used its Saab 2000 on the inaugural flight and will continue to do so in normal services.

Peter Downes, Aviation Director at London City said that journeys to the North East and Central London “are now easier and faster than ever” thanks to the service.

It seems clear that London City is expanding quite clearly both on the domestic and international expanses.

Although the “impending doom” of BREXIT is right around the corner, carriers such as LOT still have confidence in the UK market, even so to the point they will be adding more routes from City alone.