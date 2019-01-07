Airways Magazine

London City Inaugurates Warsaw, Newcastle

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • United Launches First 787-10 Commercial Flight (+Photos) LOS ANGELES – Today (January 7, 2019), United Airlines officially begins regular service with its all-new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, premiering the aircraft on the transcontinental Los Angeles (LAX) to Newark (EWR)...
  • The Boeing 777 Surpasses The 2,000 Order Milestone LONDON – Boeing is celebrating a tremendous milestone in its 777 program, which has just surpassing 2,000 units ordered since its launch. Boeing’s Vice President of Marketing, Randy Tinseth, took...
  

London City Inaugurates Warsaw, Newcastle

London City Inaugurates Warsaw, Newcastle
January 07
14:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – London City Airport has welcomed the addition of two new routes—a twice-daily service to Warsaw with LOT Polish Airlines, and a double-daily service to Newcastle.

The Warsaw service will run with LOT Polish’s Embraer E190 aircraft. And for this special route alone, the airline ordered four additional E190s from lessor NAC to expand its strategy to the heart of London.

February 18 and May 1 this year will see the carrier also operate services between Budapest and Vilnius from LCY.

LOT believes that this route will provide a significant amount of “human and economic links between the countries”.

Over seven million passengers travelled between Poland and the UK in 2017 so this new route will add to that passenger count.

Adrian Kubicki, Director of Corporate Communications for LOT said that “London City is the most convenient airport for those passengers willing to get to the City of London in the shortest and most comfortable way”.

Kubicki continued that the airline is “certain that new connections will be in favor of passengers from CEE region and are going to be among the most successful routes in our constantly growing network.”

The E190s are configured in a three-class configuration, offering 106 seats in total.

Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer of London City concluded proceedings by saying that it has strengthened “the ties between our countries.”

He added that “Warsaw is another major European capital city to add to our route network, boosting our Central European offer, and providing onward connections to Asia through LOT Polish Airlines’ extensive network.”

Newcastle Doubles Up

The second route that was inaugurated on the same day, January 7, was a double-daily service to Newcastle.

The service is carried out by Eastern Airways through franchising agreements with UK Regional carrier Flybe.

This route seems to be primarily business-orientated given the nature of London City being near the financial and business districts of London.

The 70-minute service will offer further business links to the North East and offers departure times suitable to said business needs.

Roger Hage, Eastern’s General Manager Commercial & Operations said that the airline is “very pleased to launch this new direct central London Air Service on behalf of Flybe”.

He continued by emphasizing the importance of UK links. “We believe it’s vital for major UK cities to have direct fast convenient air links between the regions and City of London,” he said.

The airline used its Saab 2000 on the inaugural flight and will continue to do so in normal services.

Peter Downes, Aviation Director at London City said that journeys to the North East and Central London “are now easier and faster than ever” thanks to the service.

It seems clear that London City is expanding quite clearly both on the domestic and international expanses.

Although the “impending doom” of BREXIT is right around the corner, carriers such as LOT still have confidence in the UK market, even so to the point they will be adding more routes from City alone.

Comments
0
Tags
FeaturedLondon CityNewcastleWarsaw
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0