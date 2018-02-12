London City Airport Remains Closed After WWII Bomb Discovery

MIAMI — Following the discovery of an unexploded World War II ordnance in King George V Dock yesterday, located south of the airport, London City Airport (LCY) has been closed.

Today, Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport issued a statement on the bomb’s discovery:

“The airport will remain closed for the rest of the day, following the discovery of a World War Two ordnance in King George V Dock on Sunday. An exclusion zone is in place in the immediate area. “Any passengers due to fly today are urged not to come to the airport and to contact their airline for further information. I’m pleased to say some airlines were able to secure space at alternative airports so that some flights can operate – CityJet at Southend and Alitalia at Stansted. Thanks to those airports for stepping in to help out. “I recognise this has caused inconvenience for our passengers, and in particular some of our local residents. The airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police, Royal Navy and London Borough of Newham to safely remove the device and resolve the situation as quickly as possible. The operation is proceeding well and we anticipate it to be completed during the course of this evening. At this stage we fully expect that the airport will be open as normal tomorrow.”

Passengers due to travel on Tuesday are asked not to arrive over two hours before their flight.

Likewise, Sinclair encouraged all customers to contact their airline for further information and flight status.

The local Evening Standard reported that nearly 300 arrivals and departures were canceled, with about 9,000 passengers affected.

Several airports, such as Southend and London-Stansted Airport, are stepping in to help out; and many airlines, like CityJet and Alitalia, were able to secure space at both airports, respectively, so that some flights can operate.

According to LCY’s official report, the airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police, Royal Navy, and London Borough of Newham to safely remove the device and resolve the situation as soon as possible.

A @RoyalNavy diver prepares to inspect a submerged 500kg WW2 bomb in a carefully planned operation with @metpoliceuk at @LondonCityAir. Armed Forces bomb disposal teams from all three services deal with around 60 air dropped German WW2 bombs a year. pic.twitter.com/MEtJgsYP9t — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) February 12, 2018

It is expected that the airport resume normal operations tomorrow once the removal of the bomb is completed by the course of this evening.