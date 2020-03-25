London City Airport Halts Full Operations

MIAMI – London City Airport (LCY) suspended commercial and private flights today until the end of April after the UK government announced COVID-19 response measures.

As a responsible action due to the unprecedented crisis, the airfield also said that during the shutdown period, all of its staff would continue to be employed and the airport would keep working with authorities to follow official guidance.

The only operations allowed will be those in which the government requests emergency services, whether military or other subsidiary agencies, as LCY offered to support the community, advising everyone to “please stay home and stay safe.”

Suspension implications for the UK aviation industry

In the past week, Airport Operators Association (AOA) Chief Executive, Karen Dee warned that airports expected an unprecedented drop in passenger traffic and would need government support to avoid a shutdown in the coming weeks.

However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said today that the national executive would only help the aviation industry through a rescue package as a “last resort.”

In contrast with this precautionary shutdown, the past weeks saw Edinburgh Airport (EDI), another of UK’s airport network, enter consultations to offer unpaid leave and a shorter working week for staff as it expected three months of zero demand.

Unite, UK’s aviation union, also warned that other airports across Scotland could collapse without the support and stabilizing measures from the government.

With over than 2,000 employees, LCY is one of the largest private employers in the area and is recognized for its good work standards. For example, last year, it gave over £100,000 in the form of grants to local good causes while thousands of local students participated in its volunteer staff educational programs.

Emphasizing government’s official advice to stay home, the Londoner airship also informed its customers that if they have scheduled flights in the coming weeks, they will be contacted by the airlines and any question related to travel arrangements should be channelled through them.

Previous operations related to airlines

As carriers cut flights, by last week LCY had its park full occupied with grounded aircraft, as reported by Eastern Daily Press. Prior to the airport shutdown, British Airways (BA) halted flights to and from it between March 23 until April 4, but as of now, these suspensions will have to be extended.

