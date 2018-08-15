LEVEL Vienna Hub Is Born: 7 New Flights Launched

LONDON – IAG’s low-cost subsidiary LEVEL has had a busy week opening up operations in its new base of Vienna, Austria.

The carrier has based some Airbus A321s, with which will operate eight different routes and offer a total of 43 weekly flights.

LEVEL’s first Austrian route launched on August 7 to Ibiza with a three-times-per-week frequency. This route competes directly with Lufthansa’s low-cost subsidiary, Eurowings, as well as with Austrian Airlines and Laudamotion.

The Big 4: Alicante, Dubrovnik, Larnaca, Milan

Four days later on, August 11, the airline followed with a bulky expansion. Four new routes were launched, to Alicante, Dubrovnik, Larnaca, and Milan-Malpensa.

The Alicante flight is also in direct competition with Eurowings and will be offered on a twice weekly basis.

The Dubrovnik service will prove more challenging, however. Currently, Austrian Airlines currently offers 10 weekly flights to that city.

As far as Larnaca is concerned, the three times per week service shadowed by Austrian Airlines with a double daily service. Eurowings also participates in this market operating on a twice per week basis.

At last, the Milan-Malpensa route will run 13 times per week, with competitors Austrian Airlines offering over double the weekly frequencies with 27 flights and easyJet offering two weekly flights.

The last 3: Paris, Valencia, Bilbao

On August 12, LEVEL’s expansion continued with an additional two routes added to the network

The first was to Paris-Charles De Gaulle, where they will offer 13 weekly frequencies.

This route may prove to be the most challenging of all, as there are three other heavy competitors: Austrian Airlines (27 weekly), Air France (20 weekly), and easyJet (two weekly).

The second route was to Valencia, which would be offered on a twice per week basis only.

This route is relatively new to the market, having only Wizz Air as the only competitor offering four weekly flights.

The final route launched by LEVEL initiated on August 13— a three-times-per-week service to Bilbao.

Currently, only Volotea operates that route offering two flights per week only.

Great Start For Vienna’s Hub

Overall, it has been a very busy week for LEVEL. The airline hasn’t divulged the load factor on these initial flights, but the high frequencies suggest that bookings have been strong, especially during the high-peak European season.

Concerning competition, the Austrian market will heat up with more low-cost participants joining in.