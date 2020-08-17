MIAMI – London City Airport (LCY) has updated its Development Program (CADP). LCY decided to temporarily pause part of its development set by 2020.

As the recovery of the UK aviation market has been slower than expected, LCY said it would re-evaluate the timing of the next phases of the CADP. In 2016.

The program received the approval from the Secretaries of State for Transport and Communities and Local Government.

According to LCY CEO, Robert Sinclair, the airport will now focus on delivering the vital additional airfield infrastructure to existing and prospective airlines. As a result, the new terminal extension will go under revisions for future plans.

The expansion program was set to be completed by 2023. In benefits, it will provide LCY with additional short-haul aviation capacity and double its economic impact to £1.5bn per year.

Photo: Loz Pycock.

Performance During Re-opening

since LCY resumed commercial flights on June 21, it has welcomed back four airlines. In March, it halted its operations due to COVID-19.

Regarding routes, 15 domestic and European destinations are now operative. In addition, the airport expects to increase the number of carriers and frequencies by autumn.

However, it said the current demand is below normal levels. In comparison with last year, LCY will be down from the record-breaking 5.1 million passengers in 2019.

BA City Flyer is home-based carrier of LCY. BA Embraer_170-100STD CityFlyer JP7177727.

Completed Projects by 2020

The airport will open a new immigration facility of 10 E-gates in September. In addition, visitors will have a new baggage facility with the latest security screening technology by next summer.

Furthermore, by the end of 2020, LCY will complete eight new aircraft stands to accommodate a new generation of more sustainable aircraft. It will also have finished a full-length parallel taxiway to allow 45 aircraft movements per hour.



Cevelopment Program Expansion. Photo: London City Airport

Measures Against COVID-19

Alogside re-opening of commercial flights, LCY has implemented enhanced cleaning and social distancing protocols.

These actions include perspex screens, CrowdVision monitoring technology, and clear signage and floor markings on social distancing.

Besides face covering and gloves use, non-contact automatic temperature checking technology, touch-free hand sanitizer stations and one-way systems are also part of new normality at LCY.

The airport faced a clousure of three months due to COVID-19.

Photo: London City Airport.

Prospects

By the end of August, the airport will resume its services to Vilnius (VNO). Then, on September 7, it will do the same with Frankfurt (FRA) and Belfast City (BHD).

In addition, the airfield stated that it was clear that recovery to previous levels will take longer than initially expected.

On the matter, Sinclair already said that LCY will work with airlines and the government to help restore confidence in the UK aviation market during the next months.