MIAMI – Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has now two instrumental landing fixes named after Kobe Bryant, former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player, and his daughter Gianna, both killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Kobe Bryant, Gianna, and seven others died when a Sikorsky S-76B crashed nearby Calabasas, California, around 30 miles (48 km) northwest of Los Angeles while heading to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, where the Lakers legend was scheduled to coach Gianna’s team.

The updated FAA chart for LAX shows the fix KOBBB in the ILS path for Runway 24R. (Credits: FAA). FOR REFERENCE USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE IN FLIGHT.

Formerly JETSA and LIMMA, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) recently approved and released new instrument approach charts for two of LAX’s Runways 24R and 25L, renaming these approach points as KOBBB and JIANA, respectively.

The most recent FAA arrival chart for LAX shows the new JIANA fix in the ILS path to Runway 25L. (Credits: FAA). FOR REFERENCE USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE IN FLIGHT.

Los Angeles International Airport was before the COVID-19 pandemic the world’s third busiest airport and USA’s second busiest airport following Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airports. LAX is a major international gateway to the United States, and it also ranks among the top five US airports for both passenger movements and cargo traffic.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) overview. Photo Credit: Phil Wilco/Airways

