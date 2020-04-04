Airways Magazine

Las Vegas Airport Closes Gates, Limits Services

  • IATA Postpones 2020 AGM MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced today the postponement of its 76th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the World Air Transport Summit. The 76th IATA AGM and...
  

April 04
00:14 2020
MIAMI – McCarran International Airport (LAS) shuts down gates at two concourses and limits services in terminals, consequences of low passenger demand.

The measures are part of a COVID-19 airport response to maximize efficiencies and save costs, according to LAS officials. The airport closed operations in B and E concourses, including gates, retail and concessions. It also halted security checkpoint at C annex.

However, terminal 3 will stay open albeit with limited services while flights departures on E concourse will be moved to D concourse.

LAS’ operations overview during last weeks

The measures come after an air traffic controller at LAS tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.

But the main cause of the concourse shut downs was the plummet of passenger demand as airlines cotinued to cut scheduled flights following the government guidelines of non-essential travel and travel bans between counties across the US.

With 40% less capacity and clocking just 2,000 daily flights in March, Southwest Airlines (WN) was heavily affecting demand at LAS. WN is one of the carriers that brings more passengers to the airport. Other airlines reducing flights to the airport are Delta Air Lines (DL) and American Airlines (AA).

Similar events have happened at other airports, and at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), whose technicians delayed and suspended flights to carry out disinfecting procedures.

Tags
COVID-19McCarran International Airport
