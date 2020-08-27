MIAMI — McCarran International Airport (LAS) reported handling 1.6 million passengers in July. The figure is down almost two-thirds from the same month in 2019, but up 56% from the 1 million passengers it handled in June. LAS had tallied 392,000 in May and less than 153,000 in April.

In July, LAS saw Southwest Airlines (SW) fly almost 603,000 passengers, remaining the airport’s busiest air carrier. Spirit Airlines (NK), American Airlines (AA), Allegiant Air (G4), and Frontier Airlines (F9) follow closely behind SW.

The number of air travelers in and out of Las Vegas is growing, according to apnews.com, but passenger traffic remains well below pre-coronavirus pandemic rates, officials at the airport announced Thursday.

Southwest Airlines at McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: wiki Commons

After Closures, a Gradual Recovery at McCarran International

Back in April, LAS closed its gates at two concourses and limited services within terminals due to low passenger demand.

The measures were part of a COVID-19 airport response to maximize efficiencies and save costs, according to LAS officials. LAS closed operations in B and E concourses, including gates, retail, and concessions. It also halted security checkpoint at C annex.

In 2019, LAS registered 51.5 million passengers and handled 4 million people per month regularly before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

Looking at July’s numbers, it looks like LAS is on its way to 50% of its normal monthly passenger volume.