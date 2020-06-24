Airways Magazine

KLM Eyes Mid-July Return to London City Airport

June 24
06:50 2020
MIAMI – As travel begins to ramp back up in Europe, KLM (KL) has announced its return to London City Airport (LCY). Set for July 13, 2020, the airline will operate the route between Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) and LCY once daily.

Before the pandemic, the route was operated as frequently as nine times a day, proving its demand.

Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer for LCY said that KLM’s return to London City Airport was another positive sign of recovery as the airport resumed passenger flights.

“We have been working hard with our airline partners to re-establish routes and this is an important milestone, restoring a very popular connection between two of Europe’s most important cities,” said Hill.

London City Airport [LCY/EGLC] Photo:

KLM’s Embraer E-190 City Hopper

The AMS-LCY route will be operated on the Embraer E-190 jets -operated by KLM City Hopper. This aircraft is configured for roughly 100 passengers but may only carry half when considering the 2-2 layout.

Smaller aircraft like the E-190 are one of the few jets that have their capacity cut in half when making an effort to distance travelers. 3-2, and 2-1 configurations are also common among regional jets. However they can abide by proper seating restrictions while still maintaining more than 50% capacity.

The KLM announcement comes just days after the re-opening of LCY. The airport closed indefinitely on March 25 after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. The subsequent collapse in demand forced a nearly three-month closure.

London City Airport is a gem among Newham’s Royal Docks and pulls a fair mix of leisure and business travelers. It is a key piece to restoring KLM’s once-massive network.

Hunter Lyons

Hunter Lyons

0