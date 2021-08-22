MIAMI – In the course of a recent TV interview, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out the continuing presence of Turkish military forces at Kabul airport (KBL) and the readiness to continue to be present and ensure cooperation in all fields for the benefit of the Afghan people

The Turkish President underlined the fact that his country, although it was part of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, had never deployed combat troops but only engaged in economic and social development.

Erdogan stressed that “we never saw and used our soldiers there as a foreign power. After the withdrawal of the U.S., our aim was to contribute to the security of this country by ensuring the safety of the airport. This intention of ours still remains.”

Another Saigon moment: chaotic scenes at Kabul International Airport. No security. None. pic.twitter.com/6BuXqBTHWk — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021

Flights Leaving amid Incidents and Confusion

The intention is to remain at KBL airport and make all possible efforts to keep it safely open to allow evacuations from the country, stated the Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar.

During these last days over 64 flights were operated out of KBl amid continuing confusion and incidents around the airport perimeter along with repeated calls not to try to reach it.

