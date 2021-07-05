MIAMI – It could have been worst. Luckily enough, the 4th of July weekend was not so badly hit by the water leakage at JFK Airport’s control tower just before three extremely busy travel days. By Saturday, traffic was to exceed levels not registered since July 2019 when COVID-19 was an unheard issue for the world and air travel.

The incident, whose sources are not yet known, coupled with adverse weather conditions, compelled the FAA to adopt larger spacing between aircraft landings and take-offs at the New York airport, thus creating delays both in arrival and departures and causing diversions to alternate airports.

While repairs were carried out, air traffic controllers had to move to an alternate control tower and continue to dispatch incoming and outgoing flights.

JFK Airport aerial view – Photo : Konstantin Von Wedelstaedt

Murphy’s Law

Fortunately, 4th of July travelers were relatively preserved since the situation returned to normal rapidly and in the morning of Saturday, July 3, with only residual delays still observed then. TSA indicated that it had screened 2.2 million passengers on Friday.

One aspect emerged from the incident: small everyday inconveniences like a water leak can beat high-tech and create unexpected and unforeseeable situations that, in this case, delayed over 300 flights at one of the world’s major airports.

Article sourced from NYPost, Fox News, News Yahoo