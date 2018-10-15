JFK Airport To Undergo Expansion (+Photos)

LONDON – New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport is to undergo a major expansion, valued at around $13 billion.

$12 billion of that price tag will come from private funds and will be used to construct two new terminal complexes.





This will subsequently add around four million square feet to the airport’s north and south sides, thus increasing passenger capacity by 15 million per annum.

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo commented on this new expansion and how it is going to make JFK one of the finest airports in the world.





“This historic investment to modernise JFK Airport and the surrounding transportation network will not only ease travel through this major hub, but it will ensure JFK joins the ranks as one of the finest airports in the world.”

Expansion for the airport’s south side will be a new 2.9 million square foot terminal, valued at $7 billion and will be funded by the Terminal One Group, consisting of Lufthansa, Air France, Japan Airlines and Korean Airlines.





The terminal will provide 23 new international gates, 22 of which will be able to handle aircraft as big as the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A380.

24 security screening lanes will be added followed by 230,000 square feet of retail, dining and other ancillary concessions followed by 55,000 square feet of interior green space.

For the north side, JetBlue will be adding $3 billion worth of investment into the new building offering 1.2 million square feet of extra space.







Terminal 7 will be demolished and will be combined with the spaces left by the demolished Terminal 6 when it was knocked down back in 2011.

It will feature 12 new international gates for larger wide-body aircraft as well as 74,000 square feet of retail, 30,000 square feet of airline lounges and 15,000 square feet of recreational space.

Construction of this new expansion is set to begin in 2020 and will be completed by 2025 with the first gates open by 2023.