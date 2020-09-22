HARTFORD – JetBlue Airways (B6) and Bradley International Airport (BDL) announced the addition of four new non-stop routes in a press release early today. The Connecticut-based airport is currently the second-largest in the New England region, and processed over 3.3 million passengers in 2019.

“This strengthening of the partnership with JetBlue shows once again how important Bradley International Airport is to our present and our future. More routes and a strong international airport are key to Connecticut’s success,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

The announcement comes on the back of simplified travel restrictions to the state. When traveling from high-risk states, passengers are now only required to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival, or quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

jetBlue operates a fleet of 60 Embraer E190’s, which are set to be retired in 2025. PHOTO: Kochan Kleps/Airways (instagram: @dose.of.aviation)

New Routes

JetBlue officials see the potential for growth in BDL, an airport which is currently dominated by American Airlines (AA) and rival low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines (WN). The new non-stop routes will commence throughout the end of Q4 2020 and are as follows:

Cancún, Mexico (CUN) to BDL, beginning November 19th

Las Vegas (LAS) to BDL, beginning December 18th

Los Angelas (LAX) to BDL, beginning December 18th

San Francisco (SFO) to BDL, beginning December 18th

Getting Creative during COVID-19

JetBlue is looking for every opportunity to capitalize as leisure travel continues to dominate a limited market. The US’s second-largest low-cost carrier has added many new routes, specifically from Newark (EWR) and LAX.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an effect on the industry, carriers must get creative in order to maximize the limited revenue available.

Speaking of being creative, B6 has revealed a new tail fin design for its A321LR aircraft. The carrier has selected the A321LR to fly its upcoming London route next year.