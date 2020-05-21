Italian Airports To Reopen on June 3

MIAMI – Airports in Italy are set to reopen on June 3, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Paola De Micheli announced this Wednesday.

June 3 will also see the opening of borders in the European country, according to authorities, after the whole of the Italian territory was confined last month.

Italy, the first European country affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will also be the first nation in the world to reopen its borders.

Total reopening of Italian borders for European visitors

De Micheli explained that when inter-regional and international transfers would again be allowed, the reopening of airfields would be possible. Further, the government said that it would allow European Union tourists entrance to the territory.

As a result, national carriers will be able to start their rebounds. Alitalia (AZ) already said this week that it would increase its domestic and international flights by 36% in June, having previously received state support in a nationalization process to keep flying.

The company’s schedule includes 30 routes to be flown between 25 separate airports in conjunction with the country reopening measure, and ten in other countries like Spain and the US.

According to AirlineGeeks, all AZ’s Milan flights will operate at Malpensa Airport (MXP) instead of Linate Airport (LIN) until the latter resumes operations from its closure on March 12.

Previously, Ciampino airport in Rome and Peretola in Florence, which were closed on March 13, have been allowed to reopen since May 4.

Other airports such as Rome’s Fiumicino, among those in Bologna, Palermo, and Turin, could still operate but in a limited way.

Fiumicino Airport, Rome.

Regular tourists flow remains uncertain in the short-term

With the lifting of travel restrictions in Italy, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio also said that the country is “ready and prepared” to receive tourists with a “safe and concrete” tourism plan as part of a €4bn stimulus package for the tourism sector as announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

However, as other territories in Europe maintain restrictions, the tourist passenger demand and airline operations from abroad would take several months to return to normal levels.

It is expected that health protection measures against the virus will also be implemented as Italy continues with the resumption of several activities, lifting the quarantine in various regions.

Featured photo: Fabio Sorce