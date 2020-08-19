MIAMI – Following a monthly downtrend, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows a 98.4% passenger drop in main Irish Airports in Q2.

As a result, just 164,400 passengers passed through five of the major airports of the country. This represents over 10.3 million fewer passengers than in Q2 2019.

During this period, over 6,000 flights were handled, which means a fall of 91.4% compared with same period last year.

The CSO report takes into consideration the numbers recorded by Dublin (DUB), Cork (ORK), Shannon (SNN), Ireland West Knock (NOC) and Kerry (KIR) Airports.

The negative impact during April, May and June is associated with travel restrictions imposed since March due to the pandemic.

In first half of 2020, just over six million passengers travelled through the main Irish airports, also said CSO. Thus, data showed a drop of 66% compared with the first half of 2019.

Shannon Airport. Photo: Wolf32at.

Major Frequencies Affected

According to the CSO data, most popular European countries of origin/destination were the United Kingdom and Netherlands.

Regarding Irish major airports, DUB recorded more passengers through Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS, London Heathrow (LHR) and London Stansted (STN) routes.

In addition, numbers show that 86.9% of passengers who passed through the five airports were traveling to/from Europe. This represents nine of every ten travelers.

In contrast, the US was the most popular country of origin/destination outside Europe.

Dublin Airport accounted for 94.6% of all air passengers handled in Q2 2020.

Photo: Dublin Airport.

The Plunge in Ireland’s International Travel

DSO data also offered an overview for Ireland. Almost 72,000 passengers had the country as their destination during Q2. This represents a drop of 98,6% in comparison to the 5.1 million who traveled in same period in 2019.

On the other hand, 90,000 passengers departed from Ireland, so numbers went down by 98.3%. In total, the territory recorded 5.2 million departures in Q2.

In perspective, the biggest plunge occurred in April. During this month, the drop in international travel was about 99.2%.

Finally, regarding air freight, the five airports decreased their operations by 3.8% to 32,593 tonnes in Q2. Prior to this, in Q1 2020, DSO data showed an up by 5% compared to Q1 2019.

Featured image: Dublin Airport. Photo: Dublin Airport .

