MIAMI – Two days ago, Panama has officially reopened its borders for international travelers. Tocumen International Airport (PTY) has welcomed back more than 300 passengers in the past two days.

Panama welcomed the arrival of airlines, including Copa Airlines, the country’s flagship carrier, Air France (AF), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL), Spirit Airlines (NK), United Airlines (UA), and Wingo (PS), during its first two days of re-opening.

Panama also got a private Canadian charter flight to the airport in Rio Hato. In South America, Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Europe, PTY currently has scheduled flights to/from 41 cities in 20 countries.

The first 35 international passengers arriving at Tocumen International Airport on a Copa Airlines flight from Miami were greeted with traditional dances and music on the morning of October 12, when international flight operations officially resumed.

Official Comments

President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen

Later that morning, President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen delivered an emotional message emphasizing that “air travel is an essential service that moves Panama’s economy.” The President was accompanied by the General Manager of Tocumen S.A., Mr. Raffoul Arab, and the Minister of Tourism, Iván Eskildsen.

“After months of dreaming about and planning for Panama’s reopening, we are thrilled that this day is finally here,” said Minister Eskildsen. “Living up to our vocation for hospitality as a country, we are welcoming travelers from around the world. It is our hope that visitors will get to experience all we have to offer, our cultural and natural heritage, in the safest way ppossible. And of course, experience the emblematic Panama Canal”, added the minister.

Safety Measures When Traveling to Panama

Before traveling to Panama, passengers are required to complete an electronic affidavit before checking-in to their flight, where they must agree to comply with all health and safety measures outlined by the Ministry of Health of Panama. You can find a link to the electronic affidavit online via the Visit Panama website.

A negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test must be submitted by all incoming passengers, including Panamanians, upon arrival and must be taken no more than 48 hours prior to arrival. If a test is not possible within that time frame, passengers will be required to take a rapid customs test at the airport.

It is not a prerequisite for tourists to have health insurance for admission, however, it is strongly recommended. And passengers from all over the world are welcomed, as due to COVID-19 there are no country limits.