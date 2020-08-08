MIAMI – India’s Mangalore International Airport (IXE) has taken up several works related to its safety and landing facilities since 2010.

The configuration of IXE came up as a factor in the Mangalore Air crash of May 22, 2010.

The Boeing 737 involved overshot the runway threshold touchdown area. It failed to stop, went out of control, and rolled down a steep hillside.

The improvement roundup from IXE comes a day after an Air India Express (IX) Boeing 737-800 overran the runway upon landing at Kozhikode Calicut International Airport (CCJ) in India.

Air India Express Boeing 737-800 VT-AXM at IXE. Photo: Wiki Commons.

Comments fron the KCCI

Isaac Vas, President of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said, “Our constant representations to AAI have helped in massive upgrades of safety and landing facilities at the airport.”

“Mangaluru airport is one of the safest airports in the country,” said Vas, adding that the AAI had improved many safety standards at the IXE 10 years after the accident.

The Court of Inquiry took the reigns of the investigation of said accident. As a result, it gave recommendations to key players in the aviation sector, including the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

VV Rao, Mangalore International Airport Director. Photo: Wiki Commons

Comments from Mangalore International Airport

VV Rao, Director of IXE, has stated that the recommendations of the Court of Inquiry have been implemented. “All safety measures have been taken care of at the airport and the safety management system is also in place”

The Court of Inquiry, headed by BN Gokhale, former Vice-Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force, had recommended the need for the improvement of RESA (runway-end safety area) at IXE.

According to the airport, RESA of 240 meters has been provided on both sides at IXE.

On his part, Vas told thehindubusinessline.com the provision of 240 meters x 90 meters of RESA on both ends of the runway was more than the mandatory requirement of 90 meters x 90 meters.

Apart from this, IXE placed a zero slope with a sand bed on the RESA surface to de-accelerate overshooting aircraft.

IXE. Photo: Wiki oOmmons

Additional Safety Measures at IXE

The Court of Inquiry also stated that IXE had mounted the ILS (instrument landing system) localizer antenna on a concrete structure at IXE above the runway safety area.

In addition, IXE installed DTGM (distance to go marker) on the runway shoulders as recommended by the Court of Inquiry.

The Court had felt that the use of DTGM could help Pilots to ascertain critical distances as it acts as a visual reference to ascertain the remaining distance.

The Court had previously noted that most of the accidents occur during the landing and take-off phases. It felt the need to build adequate access roads outside the perimeter of the airport.

Mangalore International Airport airside view. Photo: Wiki Commons.

The airport implemented such recommendations in coordination with the government.

A Focus on Mangalore’s Runway

The runway side safety basic strip width has gone from 75 meters to 150 meters on a length of 1,440 meters on the south side of the runway.

On the north side of the runway, widening work has completed an extension of 1500 meters. Work is in progress in the remaining portion.

According to Vas, AAI also commissioned a new ATC control tower with a clear view of the runway.