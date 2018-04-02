Incheon International Airport Celebrates 17th Anniversary

MIAMI — Last week, Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) celebrated its 17th anniversary, alleging to continue its smart and eco-friendly technology performance and to become listed among the top three international terminals by handling up to 130 million passengers a year at its two terminals.

Incheon International Airport CEO, Chung Il-young, shared his joy regarding the event: “Incheon International Airport was able to take a leap as Northeast Asia’s hub airport where an average of 62 million passengers visit and 2.9 million tons of air cargo are delivered each year.”

Then, Il-young thanked the government as well as passengers around the world for the support received throughout the years.

During the airport’s birthday ceremony, which was held on Thursday, around 400 airport employees, officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport attended to celebrate the event.

Likewise, several airlines and partner companies were present to commemorate the airport.

On the other side, ICN guaranteed that, following Terminal 2 inauguration back in January 2018, the airport has increased its international annual capacity of handling customers and travelers from 54 million to 72 million.

Furthermore, Terminal 2 features an eco-friendly and modern design and hosts the Transit hotel. Air France, Delta Air Lines, KLM and Korean Air are the main airlines using the terminal; it’s expected that the number of operating carriers will increase in the coming years.

Currently, ICN is the largest airport in South Korea and the primary airport serving Seoul, which is the largest city and the capital of the country.

Also, it’s the main hub for Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Korean Air and Polar Air Cargo. The Seoul airport operates as a hub for cargo traffic and international civilian air transportation in East Asia.

Last year, ICN introduced cleaning robots along with guidance robots in the check-in and duty-free areas.