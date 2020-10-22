MIAMI – The Airport Authority of Hong Kong has announced an extension of its relief package to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on Chek Lap Kok’s (HKG) traffic and operations, the Asian Aviation portal reported on October 19.

As stated in the portal, the authority was “extending the relief package for the airport community for another two months to the end of December 2020,” in response to the challenges the airline industry faces in light of the health crisis.

The measures, per the portal, include “a full waiver of parking charges for idle passenger aircraft and airbridge fees, the reduction of passenger aircraft landing charges, a fee reduction related to ramp handling, maintenance and airside vehicles, rental reductions for terminal tenants covering lounges and offices, fee waivers for terminal licensees including ancillary passenger services, commercial services counters and cross-border transport operators, and concessions on franchise fees for aviation support services such as into-plane fueling.”

A full waiver on fixed fees for catering services will continue until the end of December, as well as the waiver on aircraft maintenance charges, and rental relief for retail and catering tenants.

Chek Lap Kok Airport. Photo: Wiki Commons

Most Retailers Suspended Operations during the Pandemic

In September, “the airport handled 100,000 passengers and 10,535 flight movements, representing year-on-year decreases of 97.9 percent and 68.5 percent, respectively,” the portal said. Cargo throughput totaled 388,000 tons, “recording a year-on-year drop of 4.4 percent, while freighter movements surged 25% to 6,020, up from 4,815 recorded during the same month last year,” the report added.

Travel demand was still weak, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced entry restrictions for Hong Kong’s non-residents, as well as quarantine and testing measures implemented worldwide.

“During the month, passenger traffic decreased significantly in all categories, namely Hong Kong residents, visitors and transfer/transit passengers, compared to the same month last year,” the portal stated.

Over the first nine months of 2020, HKG handled 8.6m passengers and 124,555 flight movements, totaling 84.5 percent and 60.9 percent declines, respectively. On the other hand, cargo throughput had only an 8.4 percent drop to 3.2m tons.

In a 12-month basis, per the portal, ” passenger throughput and flight movements recorded 66.7 percent and 47.3 percent year-on-year declines to 24.7m and 225,425, respectively,” and the cargo throughput “fell 7 percent to 4.5 million tons.”

As previously reported by Airways, China’s aviation industry is going through a speedy recovery, when compared to most of the world, where airlines are looking to a sluggish process.