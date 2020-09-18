MIAMI – Earlier this week, Airport Authority Hong Kong announced that Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) had received Airport Health Accreditation (AHA).

The AHA is awarded by the Airports Council International and quantifies an airport’s hygiene measures. The guidelines are mainly taken from the ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force. This makes HKG one of the first airports in the Asian Pacific to receive this accreditation.

CleanTech at HKIA. Photo: HKIA

Cleaning Technology

Already in April of this year, HKG announced that they had introduced new cleaning methods at the airport. These included a full-body disinfection channel facility “CLeanTech” for staff. Novel coating materials have been also piloted within the airport at high transit spots such as check-in and people movers.

These new coating materials will prevent transmission of viruses and bacteria without having to actively clean between uses.

Robots for cleaning were also deployed throughout the airport, to clean both the air as well as surfaces. The deployment of these robots was mainly in toilets and other high transit spots.

Disinfection at HKIA. Photo: HKIA

Enhanced Health Measures

Beyond the new technological measures announced back in April, HKG also have added other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There is a mask mandate for all passengers and staff and temperature testing upon entering the terminal. HKIA installed over 400 hand sanitizer units within the airport.

Methods of contact reduction have also been put in place, from touchless security gates and protective screens. Departing and arriving passengers are kept separate within the airport, and social distancing is emphasized throughout the airport.

Airports International Council

The Airports Council International (ACI) is a non-profit to represent airports to governments and international agencies. As of January 2019, it included 1960 airports in 176 countries.

The formation of ACI in 1991 allowed for the streamlining of airport interests from three separate airport association.