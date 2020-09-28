MIAMI – Heydar Aliyev International Airport (GYD) in Baku, Azerbaijan will temporarily scale back operations after an invocation of martial law in Azerbaijan following a flare-up between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Flights of Azerbaijan Airlines (J2) between GYD and London (LHR) on October 1 and GYD and Berlin (TXL) on October 2 have been canceled. Flights of FlyDubai (4Z) between GYD and Dubai (DXB) have also been canceled for September 29, October 1, and 3.

Flights of Aeroflot between GYD and Moscow (SVO) have been canceled for October 1 and 4. Flights of Belavia (B2) between GYD and Minsk (MSQ) have been canceled for October 2 and 4.

Azerbaijan Airlines Boeing 787 Photo: Azerbaijan Airlines

Information for Passengers

As of now it is unclear but likely that more cancellations will follow, passengers with bookings to and from GYD should contact their respective airlines for further information.

With fierce fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh ongoing, passengers should expect martial law to stay in place for the time being.