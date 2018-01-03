Airways Magazine

Heathrow Increases Environmental Charges for a Good Cause

January 03
15:59 2018
MIAMI — London-Heathrow Airport (LHR) announced yesterday that environmental charges over airlines increased 7%, starting from January 1, 2018.

According to LHR, the airport expects to reduce the impact on local communities by making it “cleaner and quieter” with the restructured environmental charge, encouraging airlines to deploy its newest aircraft on LHR-bound routes.

“This is the best way to cut emissions and shrink the noise footprint around the airport. It is a tangible step that will make a real difference to local communities,” said John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow CEO.

BA’s 25th 787 Dreamliner lands at LHR for the first time. Photo courtesy British Airways.

The new environmental charge forms part of Heathrow’s sustainability strategy called Heathrow 2.0. The airport’s goal is to reach at least a 50% of its passengers to travel in “sustainable transport” by 2030.

It was planned to set targets that “deliver a more sustainable future for aviation.”

By 2025, Heathrow 2.0, will establish an airside ultra-low emission zone, to improve quality of life of local communities through cleaner air.

Additionally, Heathrow wants to transform the way people travel to the airport with new public transport like Crossrail, HS2, and rail links to the west and south on the horizon.

Heathrow has also recently made a significant investment in electric vehicles and charging points at the airport, as well as unveiling a new scheme to encourage colleagues to purchase low-emission vehicles. All of these measures combined will help tackle emissions at the airport.

In December 2017, Heathrow made an investment of $30.7 million to improve the travel experience of passengers with disabilities and mobility restrictions. It is the busiest airport in Europe by passenger traffic and is used by over 80 airlines flying to 185 destinations in 84 countries.

The airport is the primary hub of British Airways and is a base for Virgin Atlantic. In 2016, LHR handled a record 75.7 million passengers, a 1.0% increase from 2015.

In the News

