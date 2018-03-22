Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 2 Named World’s Best

LONDON – Heathrow Airport (LHR) announced Terminal 2 had been voted as the World’s Best terminal, according to SKYTRAX’s World Airport Awards, which was held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Stockholm, Sweden.

Passengers from across the globe voted for this terminal for four years running.

Heathrow has also been recognized as the Best Airport in Western Europe and for the 9th year in a row, Best Airport for Shopping.

This achievement follows what has been a successful year for the airport, carrying 78 million passengers annually. The 82% of passengers surveyed in 2017 rated their experience traveling through Heathrow as “Excellent” or “Very Good.”

On top of this, Heathrow recorded a personal best in improving flight punctuality with 80.2% of flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled departures.

LHR’s Chief Commercial Officer Ross Baker commented on these achievements: “To have two of our terminals be voted amongst the world’s top five is a testament to the hard work our team has done to transform Heathrow for the better.”

“We are tremendously pleased our passengers are not only voting for us through these awards – but also with their feet – as we saw with this year’s record-breaking numbers. Going forward, we will continue to invest in Heathrow to give passengers an enjoyable, reliable and affordable journey every time they travel to the airport,” he added.

The top ten rankings for World’s Best Airport Terminal in 2018 are as follows. The surveys were based on the 13.73 million airport survey questionnaires that were completed by passengers that were flying through more than 500 airports:

Heathrow Airport – T2 Munich Airport -T2 Singapore Changi Airport – T3 London Heathrow Airport -T5 Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) – Int’l Madrid – Barajas Airport -T4 Dubai International Airport – T3 Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport – T2-M Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport – T2 Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport – T1

With Heathrow being the UK’s hub airport, it is home to more than 80 carriers and connects fliers to more than 180 destinations. LHR’s achievements have been as a result of the £11 billion in investments over the past ten years.