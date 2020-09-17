MIAMI – Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Wednesday that as of October 15, travelers arriving from outside the state can skip a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19.

Travelers would have to take the exam within 72 hours of their arrival in the islands. Ige said that the drug store operator CVS and the healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente would perform the tests as part of an arrangement with the state.

Earlier this year, Ige expected to begin a pre-travel testing program on August 1 only to have it postponed as COVID-19 cases spiked on the US mainland and Hawaii. Lack of test materials has also prompted delays for a September 1 launch. According to abcnews.go.com, Hawaii will require airlines to help notify travelers of the requirement.

According to the news outlet, Hawaii leaders hope that pre-travel testing would allow people to return to Hawaii in a way that keeps residents safe. Tourism to the state has plummeted more than 90% since the start of the pandemic, causing hundreds of hotels to shut down and driving many people out of jobs.

PHOTO: Chris Sloan.

Statement from Hawaii Officials

“I want to emphasize that this pre-travel testing will allow us to add a greater element of safety for travel into our state,” Ige said at a news conference.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the initiative would create economic opportunities at a time when so many people are struggling. As a result of the pandemic, almost one-quarter of Hawaii’s population has been forced into joblessness.

“I worry about the long term impacts of economic distress and that impact this has on our people when they can’t afford their homes as easily or groceries or health care,” Green said.

On Wednesday, the State Department of Health announced that Hawaii had an average of 118 cases a day for the last seven days. That is down from a seven-day average of 255 on August 28.

The news from Hawaii comes as Alitalia (AZ) announced it would operate flights for passengers screened negative for COVID-19. The carrier will operate two regular “COVID-tested” flights from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) to Milan Linate Airport (LIN) in the pilot project.