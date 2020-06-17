Airways Magazine

Ground Collision at Aberdeen Airport

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Vietnam Airlines Asks for Government Loan MIAMI – Vietnam Airlines (VN) has announced it is asking the Vietnamese government for anywhere between VND4-12tr (US$712-515m) before the airline’s coffers run out of cash. Tran Thanh Hien, Chief...
  • LATAM Argentina To Cease Operations MIAMI – In a statement made earlier today, LATAM Airlines Group announced the indefinite suspension of their Argentinian subsidiary, LATAM Argentina. This comes just a month after the group filed...
  

Ground Collision at Aberdeen Airport

Ground Collision at Aberdeen Airport
June 17
14:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – In the small Scottish town of Dyce a collision occurred between two aircraft at Aberdeen International Airport (ABZ) Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. when a Loganair (LM) ERJ-145EP was struck underneath the number two engine by an ex-FlyBe (BE) DHC-8-402Q.

The Q400 involved, G-JECK Photo: Matten Lamberts

The involved Q-400 G-JECK is a 14.6 year-old aircraft delivered to FlyBe (BE) in Q1 2006. Online databases show it was impounded on March 4, 2020, due to unpaid airport fees.

It was immediately stored and initially switched to BE’s new brand, Virgin Connect. However the lease was not taken up and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) is the latest company shown having leased it.

The E-145 involved, G-SAJS Photo: Gerrit Griem

The involved E-145 G-SAJS is a 19.5-year-old aircraft delivered to BMI Regional (BM) in Q1 2002. It flew for bmi until Q2 2019 as the fleet continued to be absorbed by British Airways (BA) following a deal with IAG.

The aircraft had not flown since Sunday after completing a flight into Aberdeen (ABZ) from Bristol (BRS) as LM46.

A spokesperson for LM confirmed, “A Loganair Embraer 145 regional jet, parked with no passengers or crew members aboard, was hit by a former Flybe Bombardier Q400 aircraft, which we understand was being prepared for departure after being stored at Aberdeen Airport.”

“The nose of the Q400 impacted the rear starboard side of the Embraer, becoming lodged underneath and lifting the right main gear off the ground,” said the spokesperson.

What is most important is that no one was injured. It is unclear the extent of the damage, however more information will become available in the coming days.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Aberdeen International AirportFlybeLoganair
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Hunter Lyons

Hunter Lyons

Hunter Lyons is a 17 year old freshman at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He has a passion for Aviation and plans to become a commercial pilot once he graduates. In addition to writing, he is a contributing photographer for Airways and shares the majority of his work on Instagram @hunterlyns

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0