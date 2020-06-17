Ground Collision at Aberdeen Airport

MIAMI – In the small Scottish town of Dyce a collision occurred between two aircraft at Aberdeen International Airport (ABZ) Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. when a Loganair (LM) ERJ-145EP was struck underneath the number two engine by an ex-FlyBe (BE) DHC-8-402Q.

The Q400 involved, G-JECK Photo: Matten Lamberts

The involved Q-400 G-JECK is a 14.6 year-old aircraft delivered to FlyBe (BE) in Q1 2006. Online databases show it was impounded on March 4, 2020, due to unpaid airport fees.

It was immediately stored and initially switched to BE’s new brand, Virgin Connect. However the lease was not taken up and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) is the latest company shown having leased it.

The E-145 involved, G-SAJS Photo: Gerrit Griem

The involved E-145 G-SAJS is a 19.5-year-old aircraft delivered to BMI Regional (BM) in Q1 2002. It flew for bmi until Q2 2019 as the fleet continued to be absorbed by British Airways (BA) following a deal with IAG.

The aircraft had not flown since Sunday after completing a flight into Aberdeen (ABZ) from Bristol (BRS) as LM46.

A spokesperson for LM confirmed, “A Loganair Embraer 145 regional jet, parked with no passengers or crew members aboard, was hit by a former Flybe Bombardier Q400 aircraft, which we understand was being prepared for departure after being stored at Aberdeen Airport.”

“The nose of the Q400 impacted the rear starboard side of the Embraer, becoming lodged underneath and lifting the right main gear off the ground,” said the spokesperson.

What is most important is that no one was injured. It is unclear the extent of the damage, however more information will become available in the coming days.