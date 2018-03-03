Gatwick Wins London’s Airport of the Year

MIAMI — London-Gatwick Airport (LGW) was awarded the Airport of the Year title by London Transport Awards.

According to LGW, its customer service and the £2.7 billion investment program for the transformation of its North Terminal were essential to winning the prize.

“We are only half way through our £2.7 billion investment program, our long-haul network now reaches over 60 destinations,” said Chris Woodroofe, Gatwick Airport Chief Operating Officer.

“And have some exciting tech and service innovations coming soon so we continue to deliver the very best airport experience for our passengers,” he said.

READ MORE: The London Gatwick Renaissance

The airport’s Airline Moves project was also cited after Gatwick’s three biggest airlines seamlessly switch terminals over a 72 hour period.

LGW is the UK’s second largest airport. It serves more than 228 destinations in 74 countries for 45 million passengers.

The London Transport Awards recognize transport excellence, innovation, strong customer service and the provision of first-class passenger facilities. This year, the event was hosted by Valarie Shawcross, Deputy London Mayor for Transport.

This is the third award Gatwick receives in the last three months. It also won ‘Airport of the Year’ at the UK Transport Awards in October and the ‘Best Airport’ prize the Airport Operators Association gave in November.

“Achievements like this only happen because of the collective efforts and dedication that people working at the airport – not just Gatwick staff – put in 24 hours a day, every day,” said Woodroofe.

“This award is their award and I would like to thank them for everything they have done and look forward to working with them over the next exciting twelve months,” he said.